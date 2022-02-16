Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Increases By 60.0%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -175.91 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.