Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Rises By 51.8%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of POET Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

