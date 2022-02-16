Short Interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Drops By 46.0%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $123,039,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,482,000 after buying an additional 4,239,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $14,808,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 1,277,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

