Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 26.7%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WORX opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

