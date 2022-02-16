Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 26.7%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of WORX opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.
SCWorx Company Profile
SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
