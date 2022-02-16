Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 50.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of SMTGY opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.
About SMA Solar Technology
