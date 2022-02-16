Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Grows By 86.3%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SYDDF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Sydney Airport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.23.
About Sydney Airport
