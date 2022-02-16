Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Grows By 86.3%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SYDDF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Sydney Airport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

