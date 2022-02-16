Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rises By 92.9%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

