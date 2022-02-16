Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Rises By 96.2%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE VIST opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.29 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.
VIST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Vista Oil & Gas
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
