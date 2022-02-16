Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Rises By 87.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 985,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 471,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

WMC opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 76,637 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.