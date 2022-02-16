Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Drops By 23.5%

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $141,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,864,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $19,169,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,789,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,932,000.

