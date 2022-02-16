Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,180. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.