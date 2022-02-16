Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,180. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($88.07) to €71.10 ($80.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.