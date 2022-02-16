Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4.7%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 238,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

