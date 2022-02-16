Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.75. Silvergate Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SI traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

