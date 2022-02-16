Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 55,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

