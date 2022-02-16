Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 13,173,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155,339. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $40.19.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
