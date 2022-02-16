Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 13,173,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155,339. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

