Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. reduced their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.95.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skillz by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Skillz by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 324,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Skillz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

