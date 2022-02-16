SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.