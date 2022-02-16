Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Small Pharma stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

