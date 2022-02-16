Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,490.88

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,490.88 ($20.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,556 ($21.06). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,556 ($21.06), with a volume of 687,506 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.71) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.71) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,922.48).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

