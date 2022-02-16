Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.
OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.30 on Monday. Snam has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
