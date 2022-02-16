Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Snam alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.30 on Monday. Snam has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.