Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Shares Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPOD. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOD stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

