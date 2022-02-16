Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.