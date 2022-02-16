Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE SLR opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.57, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.56.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

