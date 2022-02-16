SOMESING (SSX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.49 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $126.32 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.09 or 0.07041294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.48 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

