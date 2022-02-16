SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0480

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $126.32 million and $2.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.09 or 0.07041294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.48 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.