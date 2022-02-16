Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of SAH traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. 6,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

