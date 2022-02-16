South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $338.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.40 million and the highest is $339.80 million. South State reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

SSB opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86. South State has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in South State by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in South State by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 5.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

