Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LUV stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

