Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,138,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 412,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $94,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.