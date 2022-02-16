Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,138,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 412,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $94,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
