Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) versus Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mondelez International has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mondelez International and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondelez International presently has a consensus target price of $72.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 14.97% 14.58% 6.05% Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $28.72 billion 3.20 $4.30 billion $3.04 21.67 Sow Good $470,000.00 22.51 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals. Its brands include, but are not limited to, Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates, and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

