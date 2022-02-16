S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Reduced by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $385.37 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

