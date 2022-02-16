SP Plus (SP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $641.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

