SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,383 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,667% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,414 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 254,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

