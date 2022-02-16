SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,240,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 1,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.