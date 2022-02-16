SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 689,952 shares.The stock last traded at $123.50 and had previously closed at $124.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

