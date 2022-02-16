SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $491.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day moving average is $500.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $438.81 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

