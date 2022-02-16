Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in January

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 31,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,633. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
