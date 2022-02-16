Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in January

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 31,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,633. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.