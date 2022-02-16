Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,722 ($50.37).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.60) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($59.27) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.19) to GBX 4,100 ($55.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:SXS traded up GBX 39 ($0.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,321 ($44.94). 239,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,520.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,703.76. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,945 ($39.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($56.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

