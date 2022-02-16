Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) will post sales of $166.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $634.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportradar Group.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.