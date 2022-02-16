Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) will post sales of $166.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $634.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportradar Group.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 182,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.