SPX (SPXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $427,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPX by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SPX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

