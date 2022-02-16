State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of STT stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

