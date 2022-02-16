STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $270.00 at JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $232.36 on Monday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

