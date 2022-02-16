Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$80.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,258. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

