Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:PRI opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

