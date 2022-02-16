StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cemtrex by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

