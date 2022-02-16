StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

