StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:LIQT opened at $5.77 on Monday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.24.
LiqTech International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.