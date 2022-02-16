StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.29 on Monday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Get Tantech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.