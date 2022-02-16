StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AE opened at $30.75 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

