StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

